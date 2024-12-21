Nigerian Army Arrest Two Suspected Gunrunners in Plateau State

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have arrested two suspected gunrunners during a sting operation in Bokkos Town, Plateau State.

According to sources, the suspects, Kenneth Mayas, 31, and Bulus Yilfo, 60, were caught on Friday at White House Hotel while trying to buy an AK-47 rifle for N1.45 million. Both men are from Forop District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

During the operation, troops recovered N1.45 million in cash from the suspects, who are believed to belong to a larger criminal syndicate.

The suspects and the recovered money are now in custody for interrogation, while efforts are being made to track down other members of the group.

