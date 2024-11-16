Renowned Christian Composer Jude Nnam Reportedly Kidnapped in Anambra

The Christian community in Nigeria has been thrown into shock as news of the alleged kidnapping of Jude Nnam, a celebrated music composer and director, emerged. Popularly referred to as “Ancestor,” Nnam is the National Music Director for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and a member of the National Liturgical Commission, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN).

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday evening around 6 p.m. in Umunnachi, Anambra State. Nnam had traveled to the state for a church event when he was allegedly abducted.

The unsettling news was shared on Facebook by Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Augustine Mario, who urged the public to keep the music icon in their prayers.

“Please kindly keep Sir Dr. Jude Nnam (Ancestor) in your prayers,” Fr. Mario wrote. “He was allegedly kidnapped yesterday evening around 6 p.m. in Umunnachi, Anambra State. May God grant him safety and quick release from his abductors. Amen.”

Another Catholic priest, known as Fada Mentor, also expressed disbelief and dismay over the incident, writing on Facebook:

“If this is true, then it is a huge shame. I’m simply tired of this unfortunate space called Nigeria. Why this type of pain and frustration now? Anyway, I just hope this isn’t true. Jude Nnam Ancestor! It is well.”

Jude Nnam, a highly respected figure in Christian music, recently celebrated his 50th birthday and performed at the renowned Unusual Praise 2024 event at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, just last week.

The news of his kidnapping has sparked widespread concern, with many calling for his safe and swift release. This incident is yet another painful reminder of the challenges many Nigerians face.

