How They Memorialized Them

They memorialized the liberation war warriors

not only through verbal mentions and eulogies,

but also, through following lifestyles, principles,

ideas and visions that the late and living heroes

and legends sought to bring into life, into the nation—

for the sake of peace, progress, harmony and justice.

They paid moving tributes through living up

to their pledges, through being selfless, humble

devoted to the values of dignity and liberty, sympathy,

shying away from corrupt men, tendencies and money.

They memorialized their heroes through arts and crafts,

through paintings, drawings, ceramics, carvings and stories.

