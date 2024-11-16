42-Year-Old Nurse Escapes Boko Haram Captivity After Six Years in Borno State 

A 42-year-old nurse, Alice Loksha, who was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in March 2018 while working at a UNICEF office in Rann, Borno State, has regained her freedom after six years in captivity.

Major General Wahdi Shuaibu, Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, disclosed this during a press briefing at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, on Friday.

He also revealed the escape of another abducted woman, Fayina Ali, who had been held by the insurgents since October 2020 after being kidnapped while traveling to process her late brother’s death benefits.

Both women endured years of captivity, during which they were forced into marriages with Boko Haram members.

Alice was married to Abu Umar, with whom she had a son, before being remarried to another insurgent commander, Abu Simak, following Umar’s death.

She managed to escape from a Boko Haram camp in Dogon Chuku on October 24, 2024, and arrived at the military headquarters five days later, where she received medical care.

Fayina was held at various locations, including Kangaruwa and Tumbunma, during her four-year ordeal before escaping.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Borno State, Zuwaira Gambo, received the women on behalf of the state government.

She praised the Nigerian army for its efforts in restoring peace in the region and assured that both women would undergo psychosocial support and rehabilitation before being reunited with their families.

Gambo commended their resilience and said the state would ensure their reintegration into society after their traumatic experiences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...