October 4, 2025 - 6:53 AM

Renewed Hope Food Outreach Reaches Yobe, 20th Beneficiary State

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Renewed Hope Food Outreach Reaches Yobe, 20th Beneficiary State
The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Food Outreach Program, launched in Abuja in March 2024 to provide monthly food support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities, has reached Yobe State making it the 20th state to benefit on Friday.
Since its inception, the program has already supported Abia, Adamawa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto States.
With the backing of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative and another private donor, two truckloads of assorted food items were delivered to Yobe, bringing relief to many households, especially those living with disabilities.
The First Lady and Chairperson of RHI, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, described Yobe as a major beneficiary of RHI’s projects. She highlighted several interventions already implemented in the state, including:
Support for 500 women through the Tony Elumelu Foundation Women Economists Empowerment Program, with each receiving N50,000. RHI Women Agricultural Support Scheme, where 20 women got N500,000 each.
A N68.9 million grant to the Young Farmers Club from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.
Financial assistance to senior citizens, with 100 beneficiaries receiving N100,000 each in 2023 and 250 receiving N200,000 each.
A N50 million grant shared among 1,000 petty traders.
The Women in ICT Program, designed to empower women in the digital economy.
She emphasized that all these efforts are part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, represented by Deputy Governor Idi Barde Gubana, pledged the state’s continued support for RHI.
He noted that Yobe has already implemented empowerment programs for women, children, and vulnerable groups, including household distribution, skill acquisition schemes, and post-insurgency recovery projects.
The State RHI Coordinator and Wife of the Governor, Hajiya Hafsat Kollere Buni, thanked the First Lady for extending such impactful support to Yobe and expressed hope for more partnerships to improve lives in the state.
Also in attendance was Dr. Ubong Udoh, Managing Director of ASR Africa, one of the main donors to the program.
Hassan Haruna
