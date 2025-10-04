As Nigeria Ages

As Nigeria marked another year of independence, the occasion offers not just a moment of celebration but also deep reflection on the journey so far.

The ideals that birthed the nation; unity, progress, justice, shared prosperity remain aspirational for many.

As a Nigerian, I know that the promise of independence was that Nigeria would chart its own course towards greatness, leveraging its vast resources and the resilience of its people.

While some progress has been made, the story of Nigeria’s aging is also the story of retrogression.

Historically, at independence in 1960, Nigeria was hailed as a beacon of possibility in Africa being a large, resource-rich country with a growing educated class and global potential.

However, overtime, the narrative diverged: oil wealth brought dependency; corruption thrived under weak institutions; inequality widened; and security challenges expanded beyond the military to all corners of civic life.

Another form of the retrogression, is well sighted in crumbling infrastructure, faltering public services, escalating unemployment, worsening poverty, and a citizenry whose faith in government often feels more tethered to skepticism than hope.

The current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gracefully sought to reset the story’s trajectory.

In his 65th Independence Day address, President Tinubu declared that the “worst is over,” highlighting that the painful decisions of subsidy removal and exchange rate unification are now yielding beginnings of recovery.

The President told citizens that “Less than three years later, the seeds of those difficult but necessary decisions are bearing fruit.”

He also highlighted swelling external reserves ($42.03 billion) and consecutive trade surpluses as evidence that the economy may be turning a corner.

On other issues like social intervention, he noted the disbursement of 330 billion naira to eight million vulnerable households through the government’s social investment programmes worldwide.

Meanwhile, many critics within argue the numbers may conceal structural fragility, uneven implementation, and continued hardship for ordinary Nigerians.

Daily life in Nigeria is still defined by high costs, insecurity and limited access.

If Nigeria’s aging is inevitable, its decline is certainly not.

At this point, the path forward requires two complementary mindsets: Patience and Accountability. While Reforms demand time, consistency, and course correction. Patience must never become passivity. Citizens must insist that promises are kept, transparently.

Most importantly, in an aging nation, it is tempting to slip into cynicism, to say that nothing will work anymore. But Nigeria’s true age is not counted only in years. It is measured in the strength of its institutions and the vigilance of its people.

As Nigeria grows older, it also bears opportunities. The current administration may or may not get all its reforms right, but what matters most is whether Nigerians will refuse to settle for less than what independence promised.

I hope Independence Day reminds us that the future of an aging nation rests not only on those in power, but on every citizen.

Chinedum Anayo is a Political Commentator and can be reached neduum@aol.com