spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 4, 2025 - 6:46 AM

NEWS FLASH: Zulum Deploys Fighters as Cameroonian Troops Exit Borno Town

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Zulum Deploys Fighters as Cameroonian Troops Exit Borno Town
Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has mobilised Civilian JTF and Nigerian troops to Kirawa in Gwoza LGA after Cameroonian soldiers withdrew, allowing Boko Haram to attack the town.
The terrorists killed two people, burnt 50 houses, vehicles, and equipment. Zulum, who visited the area on Friday Evening urged the Nigerian Army to immediately deploy troops and sustain military operations to prevent further displacements.
He also promised support for vigilantes and said modern security equipment would be provided to strengthen defense in border communities.
Previous article
Gov. Bala’s Performance: A Legacy Worth Emulation
Next article
Renewed Hope Food Outreach Reaches Yobe, 20th Beneficiary State
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Renewed Hope Food Outreach Reaches Yobe, 20th Beneficiary State

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Food Outreach Program, launched...

Gov. Bala’s Performance: A Legacy Worth Emulation

Sanusi Muhammad Sanusi Muhammad -
To say that Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed is...

Neglect on Bad Road Claims Life of Pregnant Woman in Nasarawa

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Reports reaching The News Chronicle have it that a...

Twisting Narrative Won’t Save You in 2027- Buhari Aide Fires Back at Jonathan Over Boko Haram Remark

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former presidential aide, Garba Shehu, has slammed ex-President Goodluck...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Renewed Hope Food Outreach Reaches Yobe, 20th Beneficiary State

News 0
The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Food Outreach Program, launched...

Gov. Bala’s Performance: A Legacy Worth Emulation

Columns 0
To say that Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed is...

Neglect on Bad Road Claims Life of Pregnant Woman in Nasarawa

News 0
Reports reaching The News Chronicle have it that a...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x