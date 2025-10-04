NEWS FLASH: Zulum Deploys Fighters as Cameroonian Troops Exit Borno Town

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has mobilised Civilian JTF and Nigerian troops to Kirawa in Gwoza LGA after Cameroonian soldiers withdrew, allowing Boko Haram to attack the town.

The terrorists killed two people, burnt 50 houses, vehicles, and equipment. Zulum, who visited the area on Friday Evening urged the Nigerian Army to immediately deploy troops and sustain military operations to prevent further displacements.

He also promised support for vigilantes and said modern security equipment would be provided to strengthen defense in border communities.