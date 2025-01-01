Recent Experiences Show Me Life’s Fragility and the Value of Every Moment –Antonio

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has released a statement following his discharge from the hospital after surviving a terrible accident that nearly claimed his life several weeks ago.

In his message, the Jamaican footballer reflected on the importance and fragility of life, admitting that he had taken it for granted for many years.

“Every year around this time, I’m asked what I’m grateful for, and every year I’ve struggled to find the right words. But this year, I know exactly what I’m grateful for: being alive.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge something I’ve come to realize – I’ve spent so many years taking life for granted. I made plans for the next day, the next year, always assuming tomorrow was guaranteed. I’ve seen close friends pass away and witnessed others face near-death experiences, and even then, I didn’t fully grasp just how precious life is.

“What I’ve been through recently has opened my eyes. Life is fragile, and every single moment matters. I’m so grateful to God for giving me the strength to keep going and for allowing me to still be here.”

He went on to express his gratitude to everyone who supported him during his recovery, including the team management, teammates, fans, medical staff, and more, while disclosing that he plans to return to action soon:

“To the emergency services, the NHS, The Air Ambulance, everyone at the Royal London and Cromwell hospitals, and everyone from top to bottom at West Ham United FC – the medical team, the board, all of the staff, my teammates, and the amazing West Ham fans – I honestly could not have gotten through this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. To my loved ones who stood by my side throughout everything, I can’t express how much you mean to me.

“Lastly, to the whole football community, thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me. It has truly meant the world. I love you all and am endlessly grateful for every one of you.

“Happy New Year – and I’ll be back on that pitch soon.”

