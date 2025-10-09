Ratcliffe Backs Amorim To Prove Himself In Three Years

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has insisted that coach Ruben Amorim deserves at least three years to establish himself as a premier coach at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe thinks Amorim’s long-term vision will produce results both on and off the field even if the club is now struggling.

Starting with United from Sporting CP last November, Amorim has struggled. Last season, United ended 15th—their lowest in decades—and had one of their worst Premier League seasons. Despite investing more than £200 million on fresh signings over the summer, the Red Devils have already dropped three league games and experienced a humiliating EFL Cup elimination against League Two team Grimsby Town.

Though rumors of Amorim’s removal grew stronger prior to United’s 2-0 triumph over Sunderland, Ratcliffe has refuted any notion of a managerial change. Talking on The Business Podcast by The Times, he said that Amorim’s influence should be evaluated over a longer horizon, not based on near-term outcomes.

Though critics have questioned his 3-4-2-1 formation, The News Chronicle understands that Ratcliffe’s trust in Amorim derives from his faith in the manager’s tactical discipline and character. According to the Ineos chief, who now manages all football-related activities at United, Amorim is seen as a “good man” with a strong leadership ethic—attributes that fit United’s reconstruction vision.

Noting that success at a club like Manchester United demands time, structure, and stability, Ratcliffe slammed the impatience of the media. He said that “overnight miracles” are implausible and encouraged supporters and experts to concentrate on sustained improvement instead of immediate reactions.

Beyond football issues, Ratcliffe discussed the financial reorganization of the team. Following substantial cost-cutting efforts, including layoffs and budget adjustments, United lowered their loss from £113.2 million to £33 million for the fiscal year ending June 2025. He acknowledged the reforms were challenging but essential to bring back financial discipline and competitiveness.

Ratcliffe determined that profit and performance are related, therefore exposing his goal to turn Manchester United into “the most profitable football club in the world.” He thinks financial power will finally result in a long-lasting period of achievement for the club, both financially and competitively.