Barcelona’s budding defensive talent, Pau Cubarsi, has singled out Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid’s most lethal weapon as the football world prepares for the first El Clásico of the season.

The youthful center-back acknowledged that the French striker’s combination of speed, volatility, and deadly accuracy poses a bigger challenge than his buddy Jude Bellingham. setting the stage for a tight and defining fight at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With 21 points from eight games, Real Madrid is now leading La Liga, just two ahead of Barcelona, which is still reeling from a devastating 4–1 loss to Sevilla. Cubarsi’s words have given the much-awaited meeting set for October 26 an interesting edge as both teams fight for early control in the title chase.

Speaking in an interview with AS, Cubarsi said Mbappe’s ability to attack from several angles gives him an edge over Bellingham. He observed that Mbappe’s quick speed, agile movement, and instinctive finish make him unpredictable and almost unapproachable, yet Bellingham is dangerous when arriving from midfield. To contain oneself in full stride.

The News Chronicle notes that Barcelona’s defensive camp has been increasing training drills in anticipation of Mbappé’s energetic approach. Hansi Flick’s team, though, is still under investigation following recent defensive flaws that revealed flaws in their pressing and coordination. Cubarsi has confessed that the team has to tighten its formation and collaborate as a unit to neutralize Madrid’s front line.

Having scored 14 goals in just 10 games this season, Mbappe enters the Clasico in great form and already boasts an amazing record. versus Barcelona with eleven goals in eight outings. Belling, on the other hand, has started his campaign more subdued but still forms a major conductor in the midfield of Madrid.

Injury issues are also on the agenda for both sides as they go toward the face-off. Barcelona will be without Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Joan Garcia, and Fermin Lopez; Real Madrid will be without Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The matchup offers not only a tactical fight between Hansi Flick and Xabi Alonso but also a display of resilience as both sides aim to establish control early in the season.