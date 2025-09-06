Rare Flesh Eating Disease Hits Adamawa, 28 Infected

A strange disease that eats away human flesh and damages bones has broken out in Adamawa State, with at least 28 people affected.

Dr. Suleiman Bashir, Chairman of the Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, confirmed the outbreak on Saturday.

He said some patients are receiving treatment at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital (MAUTH), Yola, while samples have been sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja for further tests. Results are expected within 10 days.

“We urge patients to accept medical care instead of relying on traditional remedies,” Dr. Bashir said. He noted that although 28 people have been identified, only eight agreed to hospital treatment, despite the government covering the costs.

According to report obtained by The News Chronicle, the disease has hit Malabu community in Fufore Local Government Area the hardest. Residents said it starts like a boil, then bursts and gradually eats into the flesh, destroying bones beneath.

One victim, Mrs. Phibi Sabo, said: “It began like a boil on my leg. It later burst and started eating my flesh, damaging the bone and leaving me with an open wound. The pain is severe.”

Another patient, Junaidu Adamu, revealed he has spent more than N200,000 on treatment in two months, but his condition keeps worsening.

The District Head of Malabu, Aliyu Hammawa, confirmed that about 30 people have been affected. Eight are being treated at MAUTH, while others are in local clinics or at home.

Health experts say the Adamawa outbreak highlights the need for stronger disease surveillance, better healthcare access in rural areas, and public awareness to prevent further spread.