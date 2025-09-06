spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 6, 2025 - 11:00 AM

Rare Flesh Eating Disease Hits Adamawa, 28 Infected

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

A strange disease that eats away human flesh and damages bones has broken out in Adamawa State, with at least 28 people affected.

 

Dr. Suleiman Bashir, Chairman of the Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, confirmed the outbreak on Saturday.

 

He said some patients are receiving treatment at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital (MAUTH), Yola, while samples have been sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja for further tests. Results are expected within 10 days.

 

“We urge patients to accept medical care instead of relying on traditional remedies,” Dr. Bashir said. He noted that although 28 people have been identified, only eight agreed to hospital treatment, despite the government covering the costs.

 

According to report obtained by The News Chronicle, the disease has hit Malabu community in Fufore Local Government Area the hardest. Residents said it starts like a boil, then bursts and gradually eats into the flesh, destroying bones beneath.

 

One victim, Mrs. Phibi Sabo, said: “It began like a boil on my leg. It later burst and started eating my flesh, damaging the bone and leaving me with an open wound. The pain is severe.”

 

Another patient, Junaidu Adamu, revealed he has spent more than N200,000 on treatment in two months, but his condition keeps worsening.

 

The District Head of Malabu, Aliyu Hammawa, confirmed that about 30 people have been affected. Eight are being treated at MAUTH, while others are in local clinics or at home.

 

Health experts say the Adamawa outbreak highlights the need for stronger disease surveillance, better healthcare access in rural areas, and public awareness to prevent further spread.

Previous article
INEC Takes Voter Registration to the Grassroots in FCT
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

INEC Takes Voter Registration to the Grassroots in FCT

Stanley Ugagbe Stanley Ugagbe -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that...

BREAKING: Gunmen Strike in Dandume, Katsina; Patients, Vehicles Set Ablaze in Ambush

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Gunmen launched a deadly attack on Garin Magaji in...

Okeite and the Rot of Failed Leadership

Stanley Ugagbe Stanley Ugagbe -
There is an old saying that when the fish...

UBEC Begins Review of Teaching Materials to Align with New Curriculum

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced a...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

INEC Takes Voter Registration to the Grassroots in FCT

News 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that...

BREAKING: Gunmen Strike in Dandume, Katsina; Patients, Vehicles Set Ablaze in Ambush

News 0
Gunmen launched a deadly attack on Garin Magaji in...

Okeite and the Rot of Failed Leadership

Opinions 0
There is an old saying that when the fish...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join