Inside Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi’s Three Weddings: Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland

On Friday, 5 September, actress Temi Otedola and Afrobeats musician Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, finally revealed the highly-anticipated inside look to their very private 2025 wedding.

Over the course of three months, they held ceremonies in Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland to honour family, culture, and their personal journey together.

Their story began in London in January 2017, when Eazi attended the Tate Club to watch Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy) perform. Temi, Florence’s younger sister, was there. “We found love in the club,” Eazi later said. Five years on, in April 2022, he proposed in Venice during the filming of his video Legalize.

Monaco: The Civil Ceremony

The civil wedding was held in Monaco on Friday, 9 May 2025, a date chosen to mark what would have been Eazi’s late mother’s birthday. The Otedola family maintained a home in the principality, making the location both practical and symbolic.

At the Mairie de Monaco in Monte Carlo, Temi wore a tailored ivory suit designed by Wiederhoeft, complemented with Briony Raymond jewellery. Eazi chose Louis Vuitton.

“We’ve been engaged for three years and together for eight, so we had this weirdly calm energy all day,” Temi told Vogue. “It just made sense. Just the two of us, in Monaco, a place we partly call home, and no distractions, no fanfare.”

After signing their marriage papers, they celebrated privately at Villa La Vigie, Karl Lagerfeld’s former residence in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. Temi changed into a black-and-white polka-dot dress by Christopher John Rogers.

The music that day was deliberately understated: gospel songs and R&B tracks selected by the bride.

Dubai: The Yoruba Traditional Wedding

The second wedding, on Saturday, 5 July 2025, was held at the Otedola family home in Dubai. Following Yoruba tradition, the bride’s family hosted, and the ceremony was designed to feel, in Temi’s words, like “Lagos in Dubai.”

The bride had four changes of dress. Zac Posen created a duchesse satin gown with a gele shaped like wings. “I envisioned something that felt almost like Nefertiti,” Posen explained, describing the mix of futurism and old-world elegance.

Temi later wore a richly embroidered aso oke ensemble by Miss Sohee, a beaded akwa ocha look by Lisa Folawiyo, and finally a gold-chain dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Eazi entered to the beat of Yoruba drummers in a Lisa Folawiyo Studio agbada and carried a cane by Tom Talmon Studio. He later wore looks by Jagne, Mazelle, and Toure Designs, coordinated by stylist Jason Rembert.

The emotional weight of the occasion was not lost on the couple. “Sitting with my parents for what is symbolically the last time before they send me to my new family particularly hit home for me,” Temi reflected. When she addressed him as “my oko” meaning husband in Yoruba, Eazi admitted, “I almost shed a tear.”

The reception tent was draped with over 2,000 lanterns and dozens of chandeliers, while Ankara fabric was used to decorate booths for guests to dine on pounded yam, egusi, snail, and other Nigerian dishes.

“My whole vision was to create a tent setting that transported you to Lagos for the night or my very own Nigerian Members Club,” Temi explained.

King Sunny Adé performed, alongside DJ Edu while for the after-party, the Otedolas’ basement was converted into a shisha lounge, serving ginger shots from Republic Bar in Accra.

Iceland: The White Wedding

The final act came in Iceland on Friday, 8 August 2025, a country the couple had visited 10 times since 2021. “It’s our favourite place on earth,” Temi said.

At Hallgrimskirkja church in Reykjavik, she wore an Audrey Hepburn–inspired gown from Fendi Haute Couture, entering to Wagner’s Bridal Chorus. Eazi, in Saint Laurent, waited at the altar. The ceremony was officiated by the pastor of Holy Trinity Brompton, their London church.

The reception took place at Kleif Farm in Mosfellsbær, inside a glass tent set among mossy fields. Decor incorporated volcanic stone, waterfalls, and fog effects. Dinner came family-style from Oto, their favourite Reykjavik restaurant: beetroot gyoza, agnolotti, creamy polenta, and the signature Hokkaido bread. “Eazi was very insistent that this feel like a feast,” Temi said.

A surprise followed: Eazi had arranged for John Legend to perform live. “It was so lovely to see all the guests come to the dance floor and hold each other whilst dancing to John Legend,” he recalled to JohnOswald Crichton.

The celebrations continued at The Edition’s underground nightclub, where the couple wore custom jackets embroidered with “Love Is Eazi.” On the final day, they hosted an arctic beach party at Hvammsvik hot springs, with geothermal pools, food stalls from local vendors, and music by DJ Michael Brun. At midnight, the Northern Lights appeared. Temi wore Alaïa.

For the couple, each ceremony was intentional. “Eazi and I have always been unconventional,” Temi reflected. “All throughout we honoured our rich culture but made sure everything felt like us.”

Eazi agreed, noting the role of music in shaping each experience: gospel and R&B in Monaco, Afrojuju and classic Afrobeats in Dubai, Cuban and R&B in Iceland. “These weddings have inspired me to make more love songs,” he said.