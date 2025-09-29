Public Outrage Trails Escalating Phone Snatching in North

Phone snatching has become an alarming security threat across Northern Nigeria, claiming the lives of innocent citizens and instilling fear among the public.

The menace, which has been on the rise in states such as Kano, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, and Kaduna, has now grown into a pressing concern that requires urgent government intervention.

Reports indicate that several people have lost their lives in different parts of the region due to violent attacks linked to phone theft. Victims, in many cases, are stabbed or brutally assaulted while resisting the criminals.

In an exclusive interview with The News Chronicle on Sunday evening, an elder statesman in Maiduguri, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed deep concern over the rising cases.

According to him, government collaboration with community leaders is crucial to monitoring youth activities and addressing the root causes of the problem.

“The government should provide opportunities for young people and work with local leaders to closely monitor their behavior,” he said. He further advised that GSM phone sellers must stop purchasing secondhand phones without proper receipts, stressing that the absence of accountability and public awareness worsens the situation.

He also called on parents to play their role in tackling the crisis.

“Parents should train their children to be patient, focus on education, and work hard. If the government is truly serious about ending this criminality, family values must not be ignored,” he added.

Falmata Mohammed Ajimi of the University of Maiduguri emphasized that women are the most vulnerable victims of phone snatching.

“You often see a young woman walking by the roadside while using her phone, and the snatchers would quickly attack.”

But if you hide your phone, nobody will know the type of phone you have,” she explained.

Ajimi urged both state and federal governments to impose stricter punishments on offenders to discourage others from engaging in such crimes.

Similarly, a resident from Yobe State, who spoke via phone interview, highlighted the importance of adequate infrastructure.

He called on the government to install streetlights in every community and ensure that culprits are severely punished. “Through this system, the government can reduce the menace,” he noted.

In response to growing insecurity, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf recently announced the recruitment of 300 youths across the state to support efforts in tackling phone snatching and related crimes.

Stakeholders across the North, however, insist that broader measures are needed to restore public confidence. Many citizens are now too afraid to use their mobile phones openly in public spaces, fearing attacks.

It would be recalled that only a few months ago, a naval officer was fatally stabbed in Kaduna State by suspected phone thieves, further underscoring the gravity of the crisis.

As the problem persists, calls continue to mount for the government at all levels to urgently address the menace of phone snatching.

Many believe that unless immediate steps are taken, such as youth empowerment, community policing, public enlightenment, and stricter penalties, the lives and safety of innocent Nigerians will remain at serious risk.