September 29, 2025 - 11:39 AM

2027: Jonathan Will Be PDP’s Candidate— Ex-Minister Reveals

Politics
— By: Pius Kadon

Jonathan Will Be PDP’s Flagbearer” — Ex-Minister Reveals
Ex President, Goodluck Jonathan

Nigeria’s political scene was thrown into fresh intrigue on Sunday as former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, declared that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan will stage a comeback in 2027 as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

Speaking to newsmen in Minna, Niger State, Gana said the clamour for Jonathan’s return is growing after Nigerians endured two administrations since he left power in 2015.

“In 2015, Jonathan said his ambition was not worth the blood of Nigerians,” Gana recalled. “But after him, one president ruled for eight years, and another has ruled for two. Nigerians have seen the difference and it is very clear.”

Gana insisted the country now wants Jonathan back at the helm.
Nigerians are asking us to bring back our friend, former President Goodluck Jonathan,” he declared. “I can confirm he will contest the 2027 presidential election on the PDP platform, and we must be ready to return him as president.”

The revelation is set to shake up the political landscape, with Jonathan’s re-entry likely to redefine the 2027 race.

The Igbo Investment Paradox and Soludo’s Test
Public Outrage Trails Escalating Phone Snatching in North
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
