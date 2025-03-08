Public Displays of Affection Among Elder Statesmen: A Question of Morality and Decorum

The Nigerian Senate, a chamber meant for legislative duties, has recently turned into a stage for personal theatrics. What should be a platform for serious national discourse has instead become a battleground for symbolic gestures—one that now involves public displays of affection (PDA) among its members.

Just yesterday, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband shared a kiss before she entered the chambers. In what appeared to be a direct response, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his wife also kissed publicly within the Senate premises, with the media capturing the moment. While affection between spouses is natural and encouraged, the question arises: is such public display appropriate for individuals holding the highest offices in the land, especially with the nation’s children watching?

The Responsibility of Elder Statesmen

Both Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Godswill Akpabio are not just public figures; they are former gubernatorial candidates, a former governor, and now legislators who wield influence over policies that shape Nigeria’s future. Their actions set precedents, whether intentionally or not. At a time when Nigeria faces pressing economic, security, and governance challenges, such theatrics risk trivializing the dignity of leadership and the sanctity of legislative proceedings.

Elder statesmen are expected to embody discipline, wisdom, and statesmanship. The Senate is not a reality show stage where personal rivalries or power plays should be expressed through performative acts. Instead, it should be a platform where the highest level of decorum, maturity, and service to the people is demonstrated.

The Moral Implications

Nigeria remains a society deeply rooted in cultural and moral expectations, particularly regarding public conduct. While kissing one’s spouse is not immoral in itself, the context matters. A public institution where serious national matters are discussed is not the place for such displays.

What message does this send to the younger generation? That power struggles can be settled through acts of symbolism rather than service? That legislative premises are arenas for personal grandstanding? Our children, the future leaders of this country, look up to these individuals, and their actions contribute to shaping societal norms.

A Call for Decorum and Focus

Leaders should be mindful of the weight of their actions. The Nigerian Senate should not be reduced to a theatre of emotional expression but should remain a chamber of intellect, policies, and national discourse. Nigeria is battling economic hardship, insecurity, and youth unemployment—issues far more deserving of attention than public displays of affection among politicians.

The public expects lawmakers to engage in meaningful debates, formulate policies that improve lives, and uphold the dignity of their offices. At a time when many Nigerians are struggling to afford basic needs, these displays of affection among political rivals appear disconnected from the realities of the citizens they represent.

In conclusion, while love and affection are natural human emotions, context and setting matter. The chambers of the Nigerian Senate should be a place for legislative excellence, not a stage for romantic counterplays. Elder statesmen, especially those who have served as governors and now lead in the Senate, must recognize that their actions, however trivial they may seem, carry significant weight in shaping public perception and national values.

Dr. I. M. Lawal, ABU, Zaria-Nigeria

