Barcelona’s Game Against Osasuna Will be Tough -Hansi Flick 

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick addressed the media ahead of his team’s upcoming match against Osasuna, acknowledging the challenge that lies ahead.

“As I always say, the game against Osasuna will be a tough match, we will encounter difficulties,” Flick cautioned.

Flick also touched on the topic of rotations, hinting that changes to the lineup are likely. “We haven’t decided yet how many we will do, but we do know that we must do them,” he said.

The coach expressed satisfaction with the performance of goalkeeper Tek, stating, “He did very well, as did the other players. It’s their job, and everything is very clear. That’s why Tek is the number one right now.”

Flick reiterated his pride in the team’s ability to respond well in any situation, citing their resilience as a source of confidence. “The way we want to play works very well. I hope to maintain all of this in the coming weeks,” he said.

When asked about the potential resting of midfielder Pedri, Flick remained non-committal, saying, “We’ll see tomorrow. He is a great professional, his behavior is incredible day by day, and he recovers well in training.”

Flick also praised the team’s atmosphere, describing it as “magnificent” and “special.” He emphasized the importance of camaraderie, saying, “Everyone takes care of each other, and I love that.

The good atmosphere extends to the staff members as well. We all believe in the plan and the project.”