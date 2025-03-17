PTAD Seeks to Expand Pensioners’ Health Insurance Coverage

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) is working to expand its pilot health insurance program in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to cover more pensioners.

This was revealed in a statement on Sunday Night following a visit by PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya, to the Director-General of NHIA, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri.

PTAD and NHIA began their partnership in 2023 to provide health insurance for pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS). The program utilizes the ‘I Am Alive’ verification exercise to enroll verified pensioners for health coverage.

“The partnership between PTAD and NHIA is a significant step in improving healthcare access for pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme, who are particularly vulnerable. Expanding the pilot program to include more beneficiaries will further enhance social protection for retirees,” the statement said.

Dr. Ohiri emphasized the importance of accessible healthcare for national development. He noted that NHIA registered 2.7 million new enrollees last year and that partnerships like this help expand healthcare access.

He commended PTAD’s commitment to ensuring pensioners receive both financial support and quality healthcare.

PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Odunaiya, expressed appreciation for NHIA’s support in implementing the pilot scheme.

The Defined Benefit Scheme, which existed before the Pension Reform Act of 2004, was a Pay-As-You-Go system where employers paid pensions and gratuities directly.

However, it was largely unfunded and managed differently by various employers, leading to financial challenges.

PTAD is responsible for paying federal government retirees who left service before June 2007.