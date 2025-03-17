Troops Repels Boko Haram Attack on Military Base in Garkida, Adamawa

Nigerian army troops, along with mobile police and local vigilantes, successfully defended a military checkpoint in Garkida, Gombi Local Government Area, Adamawa, against an attack by Boko Haram terrorists.

The assault took place in the early hours of Saturday March 15, around 1:05 a.m., when the insurgents targeted the Iron Gate checkpoint.

The attackers were forced to retreat, no casualties were reported among security personnel or civilians, according to police sources.

The attack caused temporary panic in the community, but calm has since been restored, and residents have resumed their daily activities.

Meanwhile, troops remain on high alert and have increased patrols in the area to prevent further attacks.