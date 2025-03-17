La Liga: Barcelona Stages Comeback to Overcome Atletico Madrid

Barcelona staged an incredible late comeback at the Metropolitano Stadium, overturning a two-goal deficit in the final 20 minutes to secure a crucial 4-2 victory over Atletico Madrid.

Atletico took the lead just before halftime through Julian Alvarez’s 45th-minute strike. The hosts extended their advantage in the second half when Alexander Sorloth found the net from a Conor Gallagher assist.

However, Barcelona responded almost immediately, with Robert Lewandowski pulling one back in the 72nd minute. Ferran Torres equalized in the 78th minute before Barcelona completed the turnaround in stoppage time—Lamine Yamal struck in the 92nd minute, and Torres sealed the win with his second goal in the 98th.

The victory keeps Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table with a game in hand, leveling them on 60 points with Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid remains in third place with 56 points after 28 matches.