Prove how I stole ₦1.3 trillion, Okowa dares petitioners 

Immediate Past Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has challenged critics and sponsors of petitions before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, “EFCC” against him to controvert his response on the matter.

Okowa gave the charge when the leadership of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, led by the Chairman, Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd), Orodje of Okpe, Orhue I, visited him on Thursday in solidarity at his residence in Asaba.

He said that the information put in the petition and the media by his traducers were malicious, mischievous, and politically-motivated.

According to him, in politics, you go through all kinds of things, but it’s just unfortunate that the news communicated to the media was not reasonable enough.

“There are certain things that you see that are probably imaginable, but there are things you see and they are unintelligent lies, because alleging that somebody misappropriated N1.3 trillion is ridiculous.

“The implication of that is that the person will have to take a minimum of N16 to N20 billion every month for 96 months.

“So it’s not just unreasonable but unfortunate because this kind of thing has been prepared. I was outside the country for 30 days and I saw when someone wrote that I was detained for three days and I had not even been invited then; so, you can see that grounds were prepared for the propaganda they released.

“As for the EFCC investigation, I am not afraid of any investigation, neither will I stop the EFCC from carrying out their investigations because they must do their work.

“Some governors will go to court to stop them, but I will not stop them because they are doing their normal duties. But, the important thing is that the right communication must be put to the public.

“Unfortunately, some individuals were able to sway a section of the media to send the wrong communication out there,” the former governor said.

He disclosed that he answered the questions EFCC officials asked him, saying “and, I believe that they themselves will know that those things were obvious lies because the information that was put there is not the same with the petition before the EFCC. So, it’s just politics.

“I know it’s just politics because I know all the angles that it came from. But, this will not deter me from doing what I can do, and I thank God for Delta State. With the collective support of everybody, we were able to do the best that we did for the state.

“It is for us to continue to stay focused as a state. It is not possible for everybody in the state to think in the same manners, but it is up to them to communicate the right thing out there rather than lying to the public.”

Okowa said that his administration in the state performed what had been acknowledged as great in and outside the state.

According to him, “we may not have made a lot of noise but we can beat our chest that with the advise of our fathers, like you, and with the collective support of the people of Delta State, a lot was done and I thank God.

“Some people may have grudges, but it is up to them to communicate in the right manners rather than lying to the public because there is nothing hidden.

“The audited accounts of the State is a process that goes through the House of Assembly, and the figures are out there for every year.

“They have done lots of investigations on what we have done in the state and I am sure they are impressed with what they have seen.

“All the projects that we did are all there, they have come to check all the projects and just two days ago the Commissioner for Higher Education was here and he was telling me the progress made so far in the three new universities.

“They are entering their final year now and they will be graduating their first set next year and I am told that this year alone,the University of Delta, Agbor admitted 4,500 students while Ozoro took 4,000 students and Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba, admitted 3,000.

“So just imagine that over 30,000 students are currently admitted in these three universities already, and they are all running simultaneously.

“We are the only state with four state universities running and we are not owing salaries, while infrastructure is being developed simultaneously in all the universities,” Okowa stated.

He added that his administration did a lot to combat flooding in Asaba and Warri and commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for continuing with the Warri Storm Water Drainage project, which was 80 per cent completed at the moment.

“We took our development up to the riverine areas, and they know the level we went in paving and providing concrete roads for them, and we thank God for all these.

“I thank God for fathers like you that were always around, and if we did not do well, you would have shouted to us to do well.

“I want to assure you that I am not disturbed. It’s one of those things we see in politics and I am sure that the right information is out there now and I want them to controvert what we put out there.

“You are fathers to this state and you are also fathers to me, and I thank you for all the support you gave to me throughout my eight years in office.

“I believe that with your prayers, Delta State was peaceful throughout my 8 years in office and I am glad for this warm visit because when your fathers come to visit and pray for you all will be well with you,” he stated.

Earlier, the chairman of the traditional rulers council had said that their mission was in solidarity with the former governor over his travails with the EFCC, adding that they would continue to pray for him because he was good to them while in office.

“We know you want to excel and that is why they are worrying you. You are a good man, and we were all worried when all these started. Good men will always have problems, but let me assure you that you shouldn’t be worried because we will continue to pray for you.

“The enemies may be rejoicing that they have got you, but the law says until you are proven guilty, you are not guilt, and we know your hands are clean.

“We have come here to show solidarity with you and to tell you that we care about you because you are a nice man and your relationship with traditional rulers has been cordial and it will continue to be cordial.

“It is not possible that all of us will be here but we decided to send a delegation to tell you that we are behind you,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...