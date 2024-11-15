AS Roma Announces the Appointment of Claudio Ranieri as Head Coach of First Team

AS Roma has announced the appointment of former Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri as the club’s first-team Head Coach, following the dismissal of Ivan Juric, whose performance the club has deemed below par.

“AS Roma is pleased to announce that Claudio Ranieri is the new Head Coach of the First Team.”

According to the club, at the conclusion of the season, Claudio will transition into a senior executive role, where he will serve as an advisor to the ownership on all sporting matters. The search for a future coach will proceed over the next few months, and Claudio will also have input in that decision.

The 73-year-old, who had retired from coaching, brings an immense wealth of knowledge and experience from Serie A, the Premier League, La Liga, and Ligue 1 and has now returned to active coaching.

Ranieri is famously known for guiding Leicester City to Premier League glory in England in 2016. He has also made his mark in history, winning major trophies with Cagliari, Fiorentina, Valencia, and Monaco.

