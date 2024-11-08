62 Arrested Over Attacks on Israeli Football Fans in Amsterdam; Mayor and Dutch PM Vow Justice

On Thursday, November 7, violent clashes erupted in Amsterdam, where Israeli football fans attending a Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv were targeted in what has been described as “antisemitic hit-and-run attacks.”

After the match, rioters targeted fans, attacking them with fireworks and physical violence in central Amsterdam. Video evidence circulated on social media showed rioters chanting pro-Palestinian slogans, although its authenticity remains unverified.

According to Femke Halsema, Amsterdam’s mayor, “youths on scooters crisscrossed the city hunting down Israeli supporters” after the match at the Johan Cruyff Arena, where Ajax defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 5-0. Halsema condemned the attacks as “an explosion of antisemitism,” adding, “I am deeply ashamed of the behavior that unfolded. On Telegram groups, people talked of going to hunt down Jews. It’s so terrible I can’t find the words for it.”

Police reported that five fans were hospitalized, with 30 others suffering minor injuries. A total of 62 people were arrested, including eight men and two minors, who remained in custody as of Friday, November 8. Peter Holla, Amsterdam’s police chief, confirmed that riot police intervened multiple times to protect Israeli supporters and escort them to safety.

Just on Wednesday, November 6, clashes began in Dam Square, where Maccabi fans reportedly set off fireworks, tore down a Palestinian flag, and allegedly chanted anti-Arab slogans.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attacks a “pogrom” and canceled plans to send two military planes for evacuation, opting instead for two rescue flights operated by El Al Airlines.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog echoed this sentiment, urging the Dutch government to act swiftly. “I trust Dutch authorities will protect, locate, and rescue all Israelis and Jews under attack,” Herzog said.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, speaking from an EU leaders’ summit, called the violence “horrific” and assured Israeli leadership of thorough investigations. “The perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted,” Schoof emphasized.

The UN labeled the violence “very troubling,” while Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described it as “terrible and deeply shameful.”

Mayor Halsema announced a temporary ban on protests in Amsterdam and assured a heightened police presence. Despite prior preparations by Dutch counter-terror officials, no specific threats were flagged ahead of the match.

In light of these events, there are concerns about the France vs. Israel international match scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2024, at the Stade de France in Paris. French authorities have confirmed that the match will proceed, albeit with increased security.

The violence coincided with commemorations of the 1938 Kristallnacht pogrom. Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders criticized the authorities, stating, “This is a failure of leadership to protect Israeli citizens. A pogrom has occurred in our streets.”

Currently, all Israeli visitors in Amsterdam have been accounted for, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, while investigations continue into the perpetrators’ identities.

Social media is being monitored for evidence, with videos showing assaults and attempts to run over fans being reviewed.

“This is a very dark moment for the city,” Halsema said in closing, vowing a comprehensive response to prevent further incidents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...