Pro-APC Group Accuses Soludo of Media Attacks on Anambra APC Guber Candidate Ukachukwu

A pro-APC group in Anambra State, the Ikukuoma Solidarity Movement, has called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to refrain from sponsoring what it called ‘undue media attacks on the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Anambra 2025 Governorship Election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

The group believes the governor and his media aides should focus more on reeling out his achievements in terms of infrastructural and human capital development delivered to the Anambra people in the three years he has been in office.

According to Chuddy Brass Dickson, who spoke on behalf of the group in Awka, Soludo’s years at the helm of the state appear to have been wasted due to his administration’s inability to live up to its electoral promises to the people.

He claimed that Ukachukwu’s emergence as the APC governorship candidate had thrown the camp of the incumbent Governor into a panic mode and desperation, resulting in the calculated and coordinated media attack.

“There’s no doubt that the academic, business, and political profiles of Prince Ukachukwu pose a great threat to all candidates in the race to the Anambra State government House, and a major threat to the current administration. A man who has achieved milestones in both his public and private lives can never be taken as a political neophyte, as painted by the attack dogs of Prof Soludo.

“Ukachukwu, after a successful journey into private business spanning across so many interests including a conglomerate that operates business interests in oil and gas, Real Estate and Construction, Agriculture, Education, Media and corporate social responsibility, ventured into politics and became the first non-indigene to be elected into the Abuja Municipal Area Council as a chairman, he also represented the Bwari/ Abuja Municipal Area Council in the House of Representatives, during which he served as the House Committee chairman on FCT.

“He has equally contributed in various ways in uplifting the lives of the residents of the FCT while not forgetting his local people at home, who he has through his philanthropic and humanitarian gestures made several intervention in areas of scholarship, Health Care/Medical Outreach and empowerment of the young locals,” Dickson noted.

He emphasized that the Soludo government’s various attempts to malign Ukachukwu’s campaign have been shown in his deliberate attempts not to provide a level playing ground for all candidates in the election to campaign freely and allow Anambra people to make their choice without any form of harassment and intimidation.

According to him, the government’s attempts to gag the opposition have led to the activation of draconian government policies to frustrate the opposition from campaigning, such as introducing fifty million naira advert rates on all out-of-home advertising activities in the election period.

“This is a ploy to deny Anambra people the opportunity of accessing all the candidates and having the right information to guide their decision in voting for the candidates of their choice.

“Ikukuoma is an idea whose time has come, and no amount of campaign of calumny and intimidation can stop it.

“The only mission and vision of Prince Nicholas Chukwujekwu Ukachukwu is to see a prosperous, self-sustaining Anambra where governance is the only tool to serve the people,” Dickson posited.