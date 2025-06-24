CDS Denies Blaming Victims of Benue Killings

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has issued a firm rebuttal to claims suggesting that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, blamed victims of the recent killings in Benue State.

In a statement released Tuesday in Abuja by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, the military authorities clarified that General Musa’s comments were misinterpreted and taken out of context by some media outlets.

According to Gusau, the CDS had only emphasized the intricate nature of conflict situations and the importance of community collaboration with security forces to enhance safety and prevent future tragedies.

“The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a news article published in a national daily, which misrepresents recent remarks made by the CDS, Gen. Musa, regarding the tragic Yelwata incidence,” Gusau said.

He stressed that the interpretation attributed to the CDS by the National Coalition Against Mass Killings and Impunity (NCAMKI), as quoted in the report, was inaccurate and misleading.

“At no point did the CDS intend to blame victims or justify the heinous acts perpetrated by criminal elements in Benue State or elsewhere,” he clarified.

Gusau explained that General Musa’s remarks were meant to shed light on the harsh realities and evolving tactics used by insurgents and criminal gangs to infiltrate communities and exploit their weaknesses.

“The CDS’s statement was aimed at drawing attention to the complex realities and challenges faced in conflict zones, particularly the tactics used by insurgent and criminal groups to infiltrate communities and exploit vulnerabilities.

His comments were made in good faith, within the broader context of encouraging communities to be vigilant, cooperative with security agencies, and united against those who seek to destroy peace and order,” Gusau added.

The Defence Headquarters described as unfortunate the distortion of the CDS’s message by certain advocacy groups, warning that politicizing such a grave issue as national security is both unhelpful and potentially dangerous.

Gusau pointed out that General Musa has consistently exhibited unwavering dedication to safeguarding every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe, religion, or gender. He reaffirmed the military leader’s ongoing commitment to strengthening civil-military relations, fostering peace, and upholding professionalism and compassion in military engagements.

“We reject the insinuation that the CDS’s remarks were ‘reckless, insensitive or provocative.’

Such a claim is not only untrue but also undermines the efforts of the armed forces in managing highly volatile and emotionally charged security situations across the country,” the statement added.

While acknowledging the right of citizens and advocacy groups to voice their opinions, the DHQ called on all stakeholders to base their engagements on verified information and to approach national security discourse responsibly.

“The Defence Headquarters remains committed to working with all communities, civil society organisations, and government partners to ensure justice, peace, and accountability prevail across Nigeria,” Gusau concluded.