Priscilla Ojo Set to Tie the Knot with Tanzanian Musician Jumx

Priscilla Ojo, social media influencer and daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, is preparing to say “I do” to her fiancé, Jumx, a talented Tanzanian musician.

The couple has been together for some time but only made their relationship public late last year. Since then, both families have met and visited each other in their respective countries.

Iyabo Ojo, thrilled about the upcoming wedding, shared that the ceremony will be held in both Nigeria and Tanzania.

With the hashtag #JP2025 trending, the wedding seems closer than ever. Congratulations to the lovely couple!

