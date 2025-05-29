Prince Dapo Abiodun @65: A Birthday Wish Of Grace, Gratitude, And Renewed Commitment From An Ogun Resident

In the ever-accelerating tempo of Nigeria’s political landscape, very few leaders pause long enough to publicly reflect on the weight of their responsibilities or the divine providence that brought them to where they are. On his 65th birthday, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, did just that in a poignant and deeply introspective message he shared on his official X page.

Titled “A Moment of Gratitude and Renewed Commitment @ 65!”, the message was not your everyday celebratory speech replete with self-praise or political rhetoric. Instead, it was a heartfelt confession of humility, gratitude, and above all, a reaffirmation of purpose from a man who understands that leadership is more than occupying office, it is a divine call to serve.

As the prince of the Awujale royal lineage of Ijebu Land turns 65, it is only fitting that Nigerians, especially the good people of Ogun State, join their voices in chorus to say, “Happy birthday, Your Excellency, and thank you for your steady hands and statesmanlike composure in the saddle.”

Prince Dapo Abiodun’s journey is one that perfectly illustrates the metaphor of a candle lighting others without diminishing its own flame. The tone of his birthday message, brimming with humility and laced with spiritual introspection, reminds us that real leaders do not just govern; they inspire. They do not rule with arrogance but serve with empathy.

It is particularly touching that Abiodun opens his birthday note not with political accomplishments or partisan triumphs, but with a simple recognition of grace: “My heart is filled with gratitude to the Almighty God for the gift of life, the grace of leadership, and the privilege to serve the good people of Ogun State.” That, in itself, is a masterclass in political maturity.

At a time when Nigerian politics is often driven by ego and theatrics, Governor Abiodun’s message is a quiet but powerful reminder that leadership is not a prize to be won, but a covenant to be honored. In his own words, “I do not take for granted the journey that has brought me this far, a journey shaped by divine mercy, the unwavering support of my family, friends, and the trust reposed in me by our people.”

This sense of gratitude and sober reflection is what sets the governor apart from the band of power-drunk politicians who see governance as a trophy cabinet rather than a burden of trust.

Indeed, as he enters the 66th year of his life, Abiodun is not looking backward to rest on laurels but forward, with a deep sense of responsibility and an even deeper sense of duty. He declares: “I rededicate myself to the vision of a more prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable Ogun State, where every citizen can thrive and every community feels seen.”

This is not just political speak, it is the vow of a man who understands that power is transient, but legacy is permanent.

Since 2019, when Prince Dapo Abiodun first assumed office as Governor of Ogun State, the state has experienced a transformation in critical sectors: infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic development. But even beyond the tangible achievements, perhaps the governor’s most notable legacy is his calm, cerebral approach to governance.

In a political climate frequently charged with emotion and conflict, Abiodun’s style has been steady and thoughtful, like a seasoned captain steering a ship through turbulent waters. While many of his counterparts are consumed by political mudslinging or media grandstanding, Prince Abiodun prefers to let results speak for themselves.

Under his watch, Ogun has seen unprecedented road construction and rehabilitation projects, an expansion of industrial hubs, and more proactive engagements with youth, women, and the informal sector. In an era when many states groan under the weight of financial mismanagement, Ogun has maintained fiscal discipline while expanding its internally generated revenue base.

But he is not done. In his words, “The journey continues, and by God’s grace, the best is yet to come.” That is a bold promise—but also one backed by a record of service that lends it credibility.

As a resident of Ogun State myself, I do not speak as a distant commentator but as someone who lives and breathes the realities of this state. I have seen the changes, slow in some places, rapid in others, but unmistakably moving in a direction of progress. And while no administration is perfect, it is only fair to acknowledge that Prince Dapo Abiodun’s tenure has brought a level of stability and civility that the state can build upon.

So, as I pen these lines, it is not just from a journalistic lens, but from the heart of an Edolite who calls Ogun home. I wish His Excellency a very happy birthday and pray that God continues to strengthen him with wisdom, good health, and renewed energy to finish strong and do even more for the people of Ogun State.

The hopes of the people are still high, and understandably so. The state still needs more roads, more job opportunities for its teeming youth, stronger support for SMEs, better healthcare services, and improved access to education in rural communities. These are areas that call for deeper focus and increased commitment as he steps into another year of life and leadership.

And because I know that birthdays are a time not just for celebration but for reflection and renewal, I join millions in Ogun and across Nigeria to pray that Governor Abiodun will use this new year of his life to consolidate on his gains and tackle the remaining gaps with even greater determination.

We are watching, we are hopeful, and yes, we are praying. This is as it is worth noting how rare it is to see a sitting governor in Nigeria use his birthday as an occasion not for lavish celebration, but for reflection and renewed promise. His use of words like “humbling,” “fulfilling,” and “impact” signals a leader more concerned with how history will remember him than how the media celebrates him.

More so, his acknowledgement of the people, the resilience of the citizens, the support of his family, and the collective strength of Ogun’s communities, underscores a democratic consciousness that is so often missing in the corridors of power. For Abiodun, governance is not about ego, it is about impact.

This perspective is not accidental. It is the by-product of a life that has seen both privilege and pressure, business and politics, success and struggle. At 65, the governor is fully aware that age alone does not command respect, it is how you spend your years that matters.

In fact, as Nigeria navigates a challenging economic and political period, states like Ogun, strategically located, industrially viable, and historically rich, will play a vital role in shaping the nation’s future. With Lagos bursting at the seams, Ogun represents the next frontier in regional development and economic decongestion.

His leadership is not loud, but it is effective. It is not showy, but it is strategic. It is not combative, but it is convincing.

For this reason, his birthday is not just a celebration of age, it is a celebration of grace, competence, and renewed promise.

As citizens, journalists, and observers of Nigeria’s political space, it is easy to grow cynical. But every now and then, a moment like this reminds us that good leadership still exists, and that it can be both humble and effective.

So, today, on behalf of all who cherish stability, integrity, and steady progress in public office, we raise a toast to Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun.

Happy 65th birthday, Your Excellency. May your days be long, your vision be clear, and your legacy be enduring.

As a proud resident of Ogun State, I not only join others in wishing you well, but I also pray fervently that your new age will usher in an even more fruitful and impactful chapter in your leadership journey. You’ve done much, but there is still more to be done. And may you continue to rise to the challenge.

Because as you rightly said, “The best is yet to come.” Ogun State believes you. Nigeria is watching. And history is taking notes.