9mobile Gets Approval to Use MTN’s Network For Roaming 

9mobile has received permission to begin national roaming services using MTN’s network.

This comes after years of waiting and facing challenges in Nigeria’s telecom industry.

The development comes at a time when 9mobile is struggling to stay in the game.

Its share of the market has dropped sharply, from 6.6% in 2020 to just 1.72% by April 2025.

With such a sharp decline in users, the new roaming deal is seen as a lifeline.

In 2020, 9mobile and MTN tried out a short-term national roaming test that lasted for three months.

But the pilot ended without further action, and 9mobile continued to lose subscribers.

Now, with more pressure to survive, the company is moving forward with the full partnership.

This agreement means that 9mobile users will be able to make calls, send messages, and use data even in places where the company’s network is unavailable or weak.

By using MTN’s wider network, 9mobile can offer better coverage without spending heavily on new infrastructure.

For a company that has seen its position in the market weaken over the years, this deal offers a chance to bounce back.

It will now focus on regaining lost customers and attracting new ones by improving service through this shared network model.

While 9mobile gains wider coverage, MTN will benefit too.

The deal gives it access to some of 9mobile’s spectrum resources, including the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2100 MHz bands.

These bands are useful for both long-range and high-capacity data needs, helping MTN reduce traffic load and offer smoother services, especially in crowded areas.

This arrangement is not just about two telecom operators.

It also supports the NCC’s broader push for infrastructure sharing.

With the cost of building telecom networks rising, national roaming and spectrum-sharing deals like this help reduce duplication and improve service across the country.