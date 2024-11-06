President Tinubu Postpones FEC Meeting to Honour Late General Lagbaja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has postponed the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting originally scheduled for today in memory of Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, who passed away on Tuesday night.

The new date for the meeting will be announced later.

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, it was confirmed that General Lagbaja served as the Chief of Army Staff from June 19, 2023, until his death on November 5, 2024. He died in Lagos following an undisclosed illness.

In addition to postponing the meeting, President Tinubu has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff across the nation for seven days to honor the late general.

Earlier today, he expressed his condolences to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces, wishing the departed general eternal peace and recognizing his significant contributions to the nation.

Vice President Kashim Shettima led a moment of silence in the council chamber in honor of General Lagbaja and announced that ministers would visit President Tinubu’s official residence to pay their respects.

