Mozilla Foundation Cuts 30% of Workforce in Restructuring Effort

The Mozilla Foundation, the nonprofit organization behind the Firefox browser, has reduced its workforce by 30%, a move it attributes to the rapidly changing tech landscape.

This marks the second round of layoffs at Mozilla this year.

As part of the restructuring, the Foundation is streamlining its operations to focus more on agility and impact, while moving away from some of its long-standing projects, particularly in the areas of advocacy and global programmes.

The organization had around 120 employees at the time of the layoffs, a significant increase from its 2022 workforce of 60.

Executive Director Nabiha Syed, who took the role in February, communicated to staff that the changes are essential to help Mozilla stay focused on its mission of creating a more open and equitable tech future.

Despite the cuts, Syed stressed that Mozilla’s core values, including privacy and inclusivity, remain at the heart of the Foundation’s work, though the focus will shift to different functional areas.

This transition also includes a revision of Mozilla’s communication strategy to better align with its evolving objectives.

