BBNaija Star Hermes Iyele Mourns Heartbreaking Loss of His Mother

In a heartfelt post, former BBNaija housemate Hermes Iyele shared the devastating news of his mother, Isioma Phesbian Iyele, passing away.

He took to Instagram on November 6th, 2024, to inform fans and followers of her death, which occurred on November 5th.

Hermes, who rose to fame during the 2022 BBNaija season, has often opened up about his mother’s struggles with mental health. Known for his bold personality and passion for dance, he frequently shared glimpses of his deep bond with her.

Currently away on a work trip, Hermes expressed his emotional turmoil upon receiving the heartbreaking news.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I’d like to make public the passing of my beloved mum, ISIOMA PHEBIAN IYELE,” he wrote. “I’m doing this so I can properly start my grief, and because I currently lack the strength or capacity — mentally and financially — to handle this situation. Please pray for my siblings and me, and support us however you can.”

He also noted that, due to his travel, he would not be able to respond to calls or messages immediately. However, he assured his followers that the funeral arrangements would begin as soon as he returned to Nigeria.

Hermes’ message closed with a heartfelt plea for understanding and patience from his fans: “Love and light always.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time.

