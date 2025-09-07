spot_img
September 7, 2025 - 1:40 PM

President Tinubu Congratulates Shettima, Others on NES Fellowship Award

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

President Tinubu Congratulates Shettima, Others on NES Fellowship Award
President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima and other Nigerians honoured as Fellows of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES) for their contributions to economic policy, research, and development.
In a statement obtained by The News Chronicle,  the President said the conferment on Monday, September 8, reflects their dedication, intellectual depth, and commitment to Nigeria’s economic transformation.
He praised Vice President Shettima for his leadership and commitment to advancing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, especially in promoting inclusive growth, job creation, and sustainable development.
President Tinubu also commended Dr. Iyabo Masha, an economist and director of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty Four (G-24), noting her previous role on Nigeria’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council (2019–2022).
Describing the recognition as well deserved, Tinubu said it should inspire young economists and policy experts across the country.
“As a nation, we are proud of your achievements and the example you set for future generations. Your passion, innovation, and service to Nigeria’s economic progress reflect the excellence we celebrate,” he said.
The President urged the new Fellows to continue using their expertise to drive economic recovery, foster prosperity, and enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness, assuring them of his administration’s readiness to work with experts to deliver lasting growth and opportunities for all Nigerians.
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

