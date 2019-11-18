President Buhari Congratulates Bayelsa Gov-Elect Lyon, on Election Victory

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates most warmly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the November 16 election in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, on his impressive victory.

President Buhari also commends APC supporters in particular and Nigerians in general in the State who exercised their civic rights in a peaceful manner, notwithstanding the pockets of unrest recorded in some locations.

Condemning the loss of lives in Bayelsa, particularly prior to the election, the President commiserates with the families of the victims.

According to President Buhari, ‘‘Violence during elections vitiates our commitment to demonstrate to the world and upcoming generation that we are a people capable of electing leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner.’’

He notes that while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies did their best within the ambit of the law to ensure free, fair and credible elections, it is unfortunate that pockets of unrest, mostly sponsored by desperate politicians, were recorded during the poll.

The President looks forward to working with the incoming government to improve the lives of the people in Bayelsa State, while ensuring the security of lives and property of all citizens.

President Buhari urges Governor-elect Lyon to carry other divergent interests along in the next phase of governance, imploring those not satisfied with the outcome of the poll to seek redress through the constitutionally established channels.