Presidency Defends Tinubu’s Appointments: 71 Northerners, 63 Southerners, Says He’s Detribalised

The Presidency has defended President Bola Tinubu, describing him as a fair and inclusive leader who chooses capable individuals for government positions regardless of their background.

This response came after Senator Ali Ndume from Borno South criticized the president’s appointments, claiming they are biased and do not reflect the federal character principle.

In a statement titled “President Tinubu and Appointments,” Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, said Tinubu is a detribalized leader whose record shows a consistent commitment to fairness.

Dare noted that out of 134 federal appointments made so far, 71 were given to people from the North, while 63 went to Southerners. He explained that when these numbers are broken down, the South West received 26 positions, the South South got 21, and the South East had 16.

He added that President Tinubu has always appointed people based on merit, even during his time as Governor of Lagos, bringing in competent people from across Nigeria.

Dare emphasized that it is too early to judge the appointments as biased since Tinubu has not yet completed two years in office, and many more appointments are expected.

He concluded by saying a fair and broader view of the appointments shows that Tinubu is following the federal character principle and there is no need for concern.