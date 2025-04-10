Buhari’s Govt Failed to Pay My Daughter After 4 Years of Service -Buba Galadima

Prominent Nigerian politician Buba Galadima has revealed how his daughter accidentally reached President Bola Ahmed Tinubu using his phone.

Thinking it was Galadima calling, President Tinubu picked up the call, only for Galadima’s daughter to explain her struggles including her need for a job.

The President reportedly promised to secure employment for her immediately.

In a striking contrast, Galadima lamented that under former President Muhammadu Buhari, his daughter worked for four years without receiving her salary. “My daughter served under Buhari for four years, yet he denied her salary all that time,” Galadima stated.

The incident highlights the differing responses from the two administrations, sparking discussions on accountability and prompt intervention in governance.