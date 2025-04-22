Fire Ravages IDP Camp in Damasak, Displaces Dozens of Families

A devastating fire broke out on Monday at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Damasak, Borno State, leaving many families homeless and destroying numerous makeshift shelters.

According to eyewitnesses, the blaze ignited in the early hours and rapidly engulfed the camp, fueled by strong winds and the flammable materials used in the construction of the tents.

While no fatalities have been officially reported at the time of this report, residents say the fire has stripped many of the few possessions they had left.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined. However, emergency response teams have been deployed to evaluate the damage and provide much-needed relief to those affected.