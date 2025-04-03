Pregnant Woman Dies as Hospital Denies Treatment Over ₦500k Deposit

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Federal Government has reopened the Independence Bridge (Ahmadu Bello Way-Marina bound) to traffic after implementing temporary repairs, postponing full rehabilitation for a later date. This decision, announced by Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, aims to ease traffic congestion caused by the bridge’s closure on April 1 for maintenance.

The reopening follows severe gridlock that paralyzed major alternative routes. Commuters faced hours-long delays, and transport fares surged from N800 to N2,000 for CMS to Lekki Phase 1. Many resorted to walking or using delivery bikes to navigate the chaos. The government acknowledged the inconvenience and requested public cooperation, assuring that comprehensive repairs will be conducted in the future to maintain the bridge’s structural integrity.

2. A pregnant woman, Kemi Akinbobola, died after a private hospital allegedly refused her treatment for not paying a ₦500,000 deposit. Her husband, Akinbobola Folajimi, said the hospital rejected his pleas to start treatment while he sourced the money, instead referring them to a general hospital in Epe, which was too far. Kemi died during the journey.

The incident, first shared in February, resurfaced on social media, sparking outrage over healthcare negligence in Nigeria. Many criticized the hospital for prioritizing payment over saving a life, calling for legislation to prevent such tragedies. Others debated the husband’s decision to film the incident and not initially seek help from a public hospital. Attempts to contact the hospital for comment have gone unanswered.

3. Former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Olabode George, criticized President Bola Tinubu for traveling to France during Nigeria’s escalating security crises. He questioned Tinubu’s decision to leave for France for two weeks amid widespread insecurity, hunger, and joblessness.

George accused the APC-led government of repeating mistakes that led to the collapse of Nigeria’s First and Second Republics. He also condemned the handling of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension and attempted recall, describing it as a partisan embarrassment. George claimed the APC and Senate manipulated the recall process against Akpoti-Uduaghan, questioning INEC’s credibility in verifying signatures. He warned Tinubu and other leaders that power is temporary and urged them to address Nigeria’s challenges instead of pursuing personal vendettas.

4. Former Senator Elisha Abbo has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of political bias and endangering suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by withdrawing her security details, which he claims exposes her to potential harm. Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months for failing to substantiate sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio.

Abbo, speaking on Arise News, criticized Akpabio for allegedly using his position to eliminate dissenting senators, manipulate Senate rules to maintain control, and display vindictiveness toward those who challenge him. He claimed Akpabio denied him privileges granted to other removed senators and sidelined Senator Ali Ndume for questioning the Senate’s leadership. He also alleged that Akpabio offered financial inducements to senators for support and accused him of running the Senate like a personal empire where colleagues are treated like subordinates.

5. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed claims about introducing N5,000 and N10,000 banknotes, labeling a widely shared circular as “fake.” The CBN clarified via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle that the alleged announcement was not from the bank and urged the public to verify information through its official website. The fake circular, spread mainly on WhatsApp, falsely attributed the introduction of higher denominations to efforts to improve liquidity management and reduce cash-handling costs. The bank also stated that counterfeiting is a criminal offense punishable by at least five years of imprisonment. It assured ongoing collaboration with security agencies to maintain currency integrity.

6. Veteran actor Segun Arinze called Uzor Arukwe the “biggest deal” in Nollywood, following his remarkable performance as Odogwu Obiora in Love In Every Word. Arinze praised Arukwe’s talent and dedication and acknowledged his rise in the industry. Arukwe expressed gratitude by reposting the interview clip, calling it a humbling experience and thanking Arinze for the recognition.

The film, which also stars Bambam as Chioma, has garnered positive reactions. Audiences admired Arukwe’s portrayal of a wealthy Igbo businessman. While Bambam’s performance received some critique for limited expressions, it was generally praised for its authenticity and charm.