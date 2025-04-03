Why This Home Is No Longer Homely and Happy 

How I wish it were still warm to the inhabitants,

visitors and companies alike. Shouldn’t a home

be as homely and convivial as the hug of hospitality?

This home has been made to feel unhomely and unhealthy.

Yet naturally, it is a home of happiness, wonder and wealth.

Who has stripped this home of its homeliness and happiness?

Who has triggered a sentimental longing for a period in the past?

No one wants to be stuck in the past, but how do you live in a present

that is absent, foreign, faraway, unlivable and unimagine like a nightmare?

This home is hungry for its history of comfort, honey, familiarity and fun.

Nostalgia has been sunk, soured and swallowed by fiercely fumbling floods

of Estrangement, Disease and Discomfort. Several citizens are lost in a loneliness

of aloofness, uncertainties and unfriendliness. For this, friendliness is unfriendly,

his home is no longer homely and lovely. How do the eager guests get to the Mighty

Vic Falls when the roads are unruly with dips and lumps? Fall. This home is offended!