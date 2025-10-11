Jonathan, Top Politicians Attend Turbaning of Former VP Namadi Sambo as Sardaunan Zazzau

Jonathan, Top Politicians Attend Turbaning of Former VP Namadi Sambo as Sardaunan Zazza

By Hassan Haruna

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Nuhu Ahmed Bamalli, has conferred the traditional title of Sardaunan Zazzau on former Vice President Namadi Sambo.

The ceremony took place on Saturday at the Emir’s Palace in Zaria, Kaduna State. Sambo, who previously served as governor of Kaduna State before becoming Nigeria’s Vice President, received the honour in recognition of his service and contributions to the nation.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, under whom Sambo served as Vice President from 2010 to 2015, was among the dignitaries who attended the historic event.

Other notable guests included Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, former governors, business leaders, and political associates of Sambo.

The ceremony drew a large crowd of politicians, community leaders, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate the new Sardaunan Zazzau