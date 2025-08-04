Pray for Me, I’m Fighting Abuja’s Untouchables- Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has urged Nigerians to pray for him daily, saying he’s locked in a relentless battle against the nation’s elite who see themselves as above the law.

Speaking at his monthly media parley in Abuja, monitored by The News Chronicle, Wike didn’t hold back, calling out wealthy residents of Maitama, Wuse, Garki, and the Central Business District for shirking their tax responsibilities while claiming to speak for the poor.

“How many poor people live in Maitama or Wuse?” he asked pointedly. “The rich hire people to go to the media and act like they’re defending the masses, meanwhile, they’re dodging taxes.” He added.

The Minister highlighted the government’s financial strain, stressing that in developed nations, tax evasion is treated with utmost seriousness, sometimes even more harshly than violent crimes.

“You should be praying for people like us,” Wike said. “When we try to enforce the law and do the right thing, the backlash comes from the powerful who think they’re untouchable. But nobody is above the law.”

Wike’s comments come as the FCT administration ramps up efforts to improve revenue collection and clamp down on tax defaulters, particularly in the capital’s wealthiest enclaves.