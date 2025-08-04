Buried Alive: Israeli Hostages Cry from Gaza Tunnels

Videos recently released and monitored by The News Chronicle showing two emaciated Israeli hostages held in Gaza have drawn international condemnation and renewed calls for their release.

On Thursday, July 31, Palestinian Islamic Jihad published a video of Rom Braslavski, a 21-year-old Israeli hostage, appearing visibly weak and tearful. Two days later, Hamas released footage of Evyatar David, 24, in a similar condition. Both were taken from the Nova music festival during the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel in which over 1,200 Israelis were killed and 251 people were kidnapped. Israeli authorities believe that only about 20 of the 50 remaining hostages are still alive.

In the video, Braslavski is seen lying on the ground, stating he had eaten only “crumbs of falafel” that day. David is shown digging a hole, which he says is for his own grave. His family said in a public statement that he is being “buried alive” in Gaza tunnels and accused Hamas of intentionally starving him.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) responded on Sunday, describing the footage as “stark evidence of life-threatening conditions.” The ICRC reiterated its request for access to all hostages to provide food, medical care, and contact with their families.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the images “sickening” and said the hostages “must be released unconditionally.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was “appalled” and stated that the hostages’ release is a necessary condition for any ceasefire. French President Emmanuel Macron described Hamas’s actions as “abject cruelty” and confirmed that France remains committed to supporting hostage negotiations and delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Israeli government responded by requesting immediate intervention from the Red Cross. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who spoke directly with the hostages’ families, said efforts to recover the remaining captives “will continue constantly and relentlessly.”

Hamas’s armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, denied deliberately withholding food, saying hostages receive the same rations as fighters and civilians in Gaza. A spokesperson stated they would cooperate with Red Cross aid delivery if Israel permanently opens humanitarian corridors and halts airstrikes during aid distribution.

Meanwhile, conditions in Gaza have deteriorated further. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 175 people, including 93 children, have died from starvation or malnutrition since the war began. Six of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, Palestinian health officials reported that at least 80 people were killed by Israeli fire, including individuals trying to reach aid distribution points.

The United Nations and several humanitarian groups have warned that a famine is already unfolding. While Israel denies responsibility for the humanitarian crisis and accuses Hamas of manipulating aid access, pressure is growing internationally. The Israeli agency COGAT, which oversees aid entry, said more than 1,200 trucks carrying over 23,000 tons of supplies entered Gaza in the past week, though many have not yet reached distribution points due to looting and logistical chaos.

France and Belgium, in coordination with Jordan, have begun air-dropping aid into Gaza. Still, UN agencies say air delivery is insufficient and stress the need for reliable land access to prevent further deaths.

Public opinion across many countries has become more critical of Israel’s military campaign. Protests in Tel Aviv, including a large demonstration on Saturday, August 2, featured speeches by hostage families. “Everyone must get out of hell, now,” said the relatives of Braslavski and David, calling for urgent international action.

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold a session on Tuesday, August 5, to discuss the condition of hostages and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

According to figures from local authorities, more than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began. Nearly 2.2 million people in Gaza remain displaced, with widespread destruction and shortages of basic supplies.