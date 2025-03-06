Portable’s Court Case Adjourned to March 26 for Charge Merger

An Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court has adjourned the case against popular musician Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, to March 26 to allow the prosecution to merge his charges with those of his workers.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the prosecution argued that trying Portable separately from his workers would be a waste of the court’s time.

Senior State Counsel, Timileyin Oredein, informed the court that the musician’s case had a sister case involving nine of his workers, who were arraigned on February 6 on similar charges.

Oredein requested a short adjournment for the charges to be merged and substituted before trial begins.

Portable and his workers are facing a five-count charge, including conspiracy, assault, unlawful obstruction while armed with cutlasses and a gun, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

They were also accused of assaulting three officials of the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

With the adjournment, all parties will return to court on March 26 for the next proceedings.