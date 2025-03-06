Don’t Compromise Examination Process – Oyebanji tells ICAN 

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has urged the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to maintain its high standards and rigorous certification process, which have earned it a strong reputation in the financial sector.

Governor Oyebanji gave this charge on Wednesday when he received the ICAN leadership, led by its President, Chief Davidson Chizuoke Alaribe, in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

He advised the institute not to compromise its strict examination process, noting that its credibility is built on the integrity of its certification.

Acknowledging concerns about the difficulty of ICAN’s examinations, the Governor emphasised that their toughness is what sets the institute apart and sustains its prestige as a leading professional body.

“Mr President, I am not an accountant, but I will just give you this piece of advice because I listened to you when you said people have expressed concerns over the toughness of your examinations. I will just plead with you not to compromise the process. The is the main reason you are still standing. The day you start to compromise the process that will be the beginning of the downfall of ICAN. So, keep doing the right thing. ICAN is respected all over the country simply because your recruitment process is thorough and rigorous,” he stated.

He commended ICAN members serving in his administration for their role in promoting transparency and accountability, stating that their professionalism has contributed significantly to the effective management of state resources. This, he noted, has positioned Ekiti as a model of accountability and transparency in Nigeria.

Governor Oyebanji also reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to partner with ICAN through the “Catch Them Young” initiative to train more youths in accounting and financial management. He stressed the importance of equipping young people with the necessary skills to build a strong foundation for future professionals.

He further highlighted that, despite Ekiti’s low position in the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) rankings, prudent financial management has ensured that available resources are utilised effectively for the benefit of the people.

In his remarks, ICAN President, Chief Davidson Chizuoke Alaribe, praised Governor Oyebanji’s commitment to transparency and accountability, describing his administration as a model of ethical leadership and financial prudence.

He expressed appreciation for the Governor’s appointment of ICAN-certified accountants to key positions, noting that it reflects his commitment to professionalism and accountability in governance.

Dignitaries at the meeting included Secretary to the State Government, Prof Habibat Adubiaro; Chief of Staff, Mr Niyi Adebayo; Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Hon Femi Ajayi; Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Olaniran Olatona; Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode; Accountant General, Mrs Titilayo Olayinka; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr Oluwadare Jolumo; and State Auditor General, Mr Victor Adeuya, among others.