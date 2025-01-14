Kebbi State Government Trains 1,000 Primary School Teachers to Boost Education

The Kebbi State Government has trained 1,000 primary school teachers to improve the quality of education in the state.

The training focused on core subjects such as English, Mathematics, and teaching methods, aiming to equip teachers with skills for better performance and service delivery.

Governor Nasir Idris, on Tuesday stated that the program builds on a similar initiative held in January 2024, which significantly improved teaching and learning in schools.

He announced that the training would become an annual event, reflecting the government’s commitment to prioritizing education.

The governor, represented by the Head of Service, Alhaji Malami Muhammad Shekare, MNI, stressed that education is essential for societal development.

He emphasized the importance of continuous teacher training, motivation, adequate facilities, and creating a conducive learning environment.

As part of efforts to strengthen the education sector, 21 distinguished professors have been appointed as Chairmen of Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs).

Their role is to ensure proper management of children’s education and effective implementation of government policies.

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Sulaiman Khalid-Jega, highlighted the state government’s achievements in education.

These include building 789 classrooms, providing 16,582 pieces of school furniture, and training 8,462 teachers and education managers.

The two-week training workshop was organized in partnership with the Consultancy Services of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi.

The polytechnic’s Rector, Dr. Usman Sani-Tunga, praised the state government’s commitment to improving education in Kebbi State.

