Police Not Judges — Anambra CP Warns Officers Against Unlawful Involvement in Civil Cases

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has warned police operatives in the state against unlawful interference in civil disputes, particularly those involving land matters, boundary disagreements, inheritance, or ownership claims.

Orutugu, who gave the warning when he hosted the leadership of Anambra State Association Town Unions (ASATU), at the Police Command Headquarters, Awka, said it is in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The meeting, convened to strengthen Police-Community relations and promote adherence to the rule of law, centered on the recurring challenges arising from land disputes and the need for communities to embrace lawful and peaceful means of resolving such issues

In his address, CP Orutugu reiterated the IGP’s directive that Police officers must refrain from interfering in civil disputes, particularly those involving land matters, boundary disagreements, inheritance, or ownership claims.

He emphasized that such matters should be strictly handled by competent courts of law rather than through Police intervention.

The CP further appealed to Ndi Anambra to always seek redress in court and resist the temptation to resort to self-help or violence, noting that such actions often result in breaches of public peace and avoidable loss of lives and property.

Responding, the President of the Association, Chief Vin Dike, commended the Commissioner of Police for his proactive leadership and for providing clarity on the IGP’s directive.

He pledged the cooperation of all town unions in sensitizing their communities to follow due process and uphold peace in resolving land-related issues.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from both parties to continue collaborating towards sustaining peace, justice, and lawful coexistence across Anambra State.