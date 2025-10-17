spot_img
October 17, 2025 - 1:22 PM

INEC Explains N1.5bn Charge to Provide National Voters’ Register, Polling Units List to Firm

PoliticsNews
— By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why it requested the payment of one billion, five hundred and five million, nine hundred and one thousand, seven hundred and fifty (1,505,901,750) naira, to provide the National Register of Voters for all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as the existing polling units in the electoral wards across the country to a firm.

The firm, Messrs V.C. Ottaokpukpu & Associates for Certified True Copies (CTCs) had applied for the National Register of Voters for all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as the existing polling units in the electoral wards on the 8th October 2025.

However, INEC’s response, demanding the sum had become a subject of media attention and public enquiry.

In a statement on Thursday, INEC’s Director, Voter Education & Publicity, Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi, said the Commission received the request and responded on 13th October 2025, approving the application while outlining the cost for processing and issuance totaling 1,505,901,750 Naira.

The statement emphasized that the cost was determined strictly in line with the provisions of Section 8(1) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, which states that, ‘Where access to information is to be given under the Act, the public institution may charge an amount representing the actual cost of document duplication and transcription.’

Eta-Messi said in accordance with INEC Guidelines for the Processing and Issuance of Certified True Copies (CTC) of Documents, which draws authority from Section 15 of the Electoral Act 2022, the applicable charge is 250 Naira per page.

“For clarity, the National Register of Voters for all 36 states and the FCT contains 93,469,008 registered voters, with 16 voters per page, requiring 6,018661 pages. Additionally, printing the existing polling units in the electoral wards across the country, covering 176,848 polling units, will require 4,946 pages.

“The total number of pages to be printed for both requests is therefore 6,023607, at a unit cost of 250 Naira per page, resulting in the total sum of 1,505,901,750 Naira,” she said.

The Commission assured the public that the figure reflects only the actual costs of document duplication and transcription and does not include any other charges.

“INEC remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the responsible management of public resources,” the statement added.

Kenechukwu Ofomah
Kenechukwu Ofomah
