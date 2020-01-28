Police lied- Late Chima’s widow responds to claims that her husband was diabetic

24-year old widow of late Chima Ikwunado, the Portharcourt Mechanic who died in police custody, has debunked police report that her husband who died in their custody was diabetic.

At a media briefing today, the widow, Adaugo Ikwunado who is eight months pregnant, wept profusely while she said her husband’s sugar level was normal the last time he had a test early last year.

She also denied that her husband, Chima was a criminal or a cultist.

“We went for HIV, sugar level and some other medical tests and they came out okay meaning that my husband was never sick. Police are lying. I want them to give me my husband’s corpse. They tortured my husband in their cell. Since December 10, 2019, I have not seen my husband. It was on January 5th that my father-in-law called to tell me that my husband had been killed. I have no father, I don’t have money and I don’t know what to do with my unborn baby. I want the police to produce my husband’s corpse so that I can bury him,” the visibly broken widow wept.

She further said what she misses her husband a lot especially his prayerfulness, jokes, and tender-loving care.

The late Chima was arrested alongside four others by the Eagle Crack Team of the Nigeria Police in mile one, Port Harcourt.

He later died in detention in what the police said was caused by his high sugar level and not torture as was believed by the family.

His death had sparked public outrage after the owner of the car he and four others were accused of snatching, posted on social media to say that late Chima was his Mechanic.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has said investigations into the death of Chima will be concluded this week.

Spokesman of the Command, Nnamdi Omoni said the outcome of the investigation will be made public.

He also said the Police will invite the owners of the two cars which Chima and four others were accused of stealing.

It was gathered that the two persons whose cars were said to have been stolen by the late Chima and four others have said they will not be intimidated to retract their earlier statement that their vehicles were not stolen.

The Car owners, Erepamo Eradiri and Chinedu Ezenwaliri who were reacting to the statement by the Police that they will be invited to its State Headquarters this week, said they will be glad to honor the invitation to testify before the Police Commissioner.