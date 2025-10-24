Police Detonate Two IEDs on Ngwom–Mafa Road During Governor Zulum’s Visit

Operatives of the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD–CBRN Base 13, Maiduguri) have safely detonated two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) buried along the Ngwom–Mafa road during a joint security visit led by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The command spokesperson, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, confirmed the incident during an assessment visit to Mafa and Dikwa local government areas of Borno State, on Friday.

He explained that the visit followed a foiled attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on the night of October 22 and 23.

According to him, the EOD team discovered the hidden explosives and carried out a controlled detonation to ensure the safety of security personnel and travelers.

Governor Zulum was accompanied by the Borno State Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, senior military officers, and heads of other security agencies.

ASP Daso said the commissioner commended Governor Zulum for personally joining the security assessment visit to the affected areas and also praised the dedication and bravery of the security personnel working to maintain peace in the region.

He assured that the police command would continue collaborating with other security agencies to strengthen operations and build public trust.

ASP Daso further urged residents to stay alert and report any suspicious movements to security authorities.