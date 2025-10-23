ILO, UNICEF Move to Rescue Millions from Nigeria’s Poverty Web

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have joined forces to enhance Nigeria’s social protection framework through the Supporting Sustainable Social Protection Systems in Nigeria (SUSI) initiative.

We gathered that the collaboration was announced by ILO Country Director, Dr. Vanessa Phala, on Thursday in Abuja during a two-day Transform Leadership and Capacity-Building Training for Policymakers, designed to improve policy implementation in the social protection sector.

According to Phala, the SUSI project is aimed at expanding access to social protection for vulnerable groups and individuals affected by economic disruptions, while promoting inclusive and sustainable national growth.

She explained that the initiative is consistent with Nigeria’s development goals, the ILO Decent Work Country Programme, and the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, all of which drive the decent work and social inclusion agenda.

“This project supports sustainable social protection systems and reinforces government efforts under the Renewed Hope agenda,” Phala stated, describing the initiative as vital for advancing economic resilience and social equity.

UNICEF Social Policy Manager, Ms. Zarema Yerzhanova, noted that the training brought together policymakers and technical experts committed to creating an inclusive social protection system that ensures no one is left behind in Nigeria’s development process.

She lamented that despite Nigeria’s vast potential, millions—particularly children—continue to grapple with poverty, deprivation, and vulnerability to crises such as conflict and climate change. She stressed that this reality highlights the urgent need to strengthen the nation’s safety nets.

Yerzhanova described social protection as a “smart investment”, which, when properly structured and adequately funded, can improve productivity, enhance human capital, and build resilience among disadvantaged populations across the country.

Also speaking, Mrs. Franca Adukweh, Director of Social Protection at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, said the workshop was designed to deepen policymakers’ technical knowledge and foster shared understanding in implementing social protection policies.

Adukweh reaffirmed that social protection remains a critical instrument for tackling poverty, promoting social inclusion, and ensuring that every Nigerian benefits from the country’s drive toward sustainable development.