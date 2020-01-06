Police Brutality video: Enugu Police Command launches investigation in alleged misconduct

The Enugu State Police Command has ordered an investigation into alleged brutality on a citizen by four policemen within the state.

Yesterday, the social media was flooded with a video showing four unidentified policemen beating a young man mercilessly while he sought to know his crime.

According to the source, the incident took place in Enugu even as persons in the video spoke intermittently in the Igbo language.

Reacting to the incident in a statement, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu said the Command is aware of the assault of the victim who has been identified as Justice Obasi as shown in the video clip.

The statement further acknowledged that the unprofessional misconduct took place around Kenyatta Uwani axis on the 4th of January, 2020.

The statement also revealed that the erring police personnel has been identified and arrested.

It read; “The Command wishes to inform members of the public that it views such act by its personnel as reflected in the said video as unprofessional and also frowns at such act.

“To this end, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Abdulrahman has directed a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.”

Find attached, the said video