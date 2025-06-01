Close Menu
    Poems in Five

    Poems in Five
    Sidharth PK

    Skin

    The flower,
    Is all burst
    Like the skin peeling
    And a new layer,
    Has awakened.

    The sun is dry,
    And some rays’ leaves
    Down to the earth,
    They share with her soul
    The old charms.

    The rain drops,
    And the memories fade out
    Like the flowers of fragrance
    To the time encircled,
    In her time.

    An Unrequited Thought and Love

    The frozen time,
    Surrenders in my watch
    And it gives plenty
    Of ways to know
    The meaning of day and night
    Studded in love.

    She was no one’s choice,
    Expect the roots gave her
    The name she deserves
    Enigma
    Losing all hopes,
    Among the sands of time.

