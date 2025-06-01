Poems in Five

Skin
The flower,
Is all burst
Like the skin peeling
And a new layer,
Has awakened.
The sun is dry,
And some rays’ leaves
Down to the earth,
They share with her soul
The old charms.
The rain drops,
And the memories fade out
Like the flowers of fragrance
To the time encircled,
In her time.
An Unrequited Thought and Love
The frozen time,
Surrenders in my watch
And it gives plenty
Of ways to know
The meaning of day and night
Studded in love.
She was no one’s choice,
Expect the roots gave her
The name she deserves
Enigma
Losing all hopes,
Among the sands of time.