Poems in Five

Skin

The flower,

Is all burst

Like the skin peeling

And a new layer,

Has awakened.

The sun is dry,

And some rays’ leaves

Down to the earth,

They share with her soul

The old charms.

The rain drops,

And the memories fade out

Like the flowers of fragrance

To the time encircled,

In her time.

An Unrequited Thought and Love

The frozen time,

Surrenders in my watch

And it gives plenty

Of ways to know

The meaning of day and night

Studded in love.

She was no one’s choice,

Expect the roots gave her

The name she deserves

Enigma

Losing all hopes,

Among the sands of time.